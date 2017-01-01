ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

DailyTouchGarment Steamer

GC506/39

1 award

Crease free clothes every day

The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

Crease free clothes every day

  • 1600 W

  • Adjustable pole with hanger

  • 2 steam levels

  • Pleat maker, glove

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam

Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

2 steam levels

2 steam levels

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

XL steam plate for quick results

XL steam plate for quick results

The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66