2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC506/39
Crease free clothes every day
The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.
Ironing brand
1600 W
Adjustable pole with hanger
2 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.
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