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2 year warranty

All series

  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required

Discontinued

PerfectCare AzurSteam iron

GC4910/10

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Ironing perfected

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • Safe for all ironable garments

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66