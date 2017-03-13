Search terms

  • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision

    Steam iron

    GC4320/02

    Power with precision

    Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots, and special safety features.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Power with precision

    Easy reach steam tip

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

    Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

    Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Automatic Anti-Calc system

    Automatic Anti-calc system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.55
      Product dimensions
      303 x 120 x 152

    • Easy to use

      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Careeza soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      3  m
      Additional comfort
      360 degree cord freedom
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
      • Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      350  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 40 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Steam tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 100 gr/min

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.