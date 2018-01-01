2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2990/20
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2300 W
40 g/min continuous steam
140 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Awards
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate