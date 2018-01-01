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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2990/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2990/20
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2990/20

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2300 W

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • 140 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 140 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate