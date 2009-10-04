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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2860/02

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2860/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2100W

  • 32g/min steam

  • 95g steam boost

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

Constant high steam output

Constant high steam output

2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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