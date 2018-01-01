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  • Iron 30% faster with steam* Iron 30% faster with steam* Iron 30% faster with steam*

    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1426/49

    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly.

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    Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

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    Iron 30% faster with steam*

    • Steam 18 g/min
    • 65 g steam boost
    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Calc-clean
    Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

    Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

    Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

    Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

    Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

    Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

    Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.

    Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

    Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Large filling door for preventing water spilling

    Large filling door for preventing water spilling

    Large filling door to prevent accidental water spilling.

    Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

    Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

    The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

    Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output.

    Steam boost up to 65 g

    Steam boost up to 65 g

    Steam output is measured in grams of weight as it leaves the soleplate. The heavier the output the deeper the steam can reach into the fabric layers for longer lasting crease removal. This steam iron has a 65 g steam boost for stubborn crease removal.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      160  ml
      Soleplate name
      Non-stick
      Precision steam tip
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1400  W
      Steam boost
      65  g
      Continuous steam
      18  g/min
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Self clean

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      0.78  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      27x14.5x11.4  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      0.95  kg

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    • On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model

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