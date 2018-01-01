GC1426/39
Iron 30% faster with steam*
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly.See all benefits
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Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability
Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Large filling door to prevent accidental water spilling.
The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output.
Steam output is measured in grams of weight as it leaves the soleplate. The heavier the output the deeper the steam can reach into the fabric layers for longer lasting crease removal. This steam iron has a 65 g steam boost for stubborn crease removal.
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
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