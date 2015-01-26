ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space

Discontinued

Client mounting bracket

BS4B1927B/00

Maximize desk space

Maximize desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One like setup for max productivity

See all benefits

Maximize desk space

  • for Philips SmartErgoBase

Universal 100 mm VESA mounting pattern

Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.

Simple All-in-One solution

This simple client mounting bracket allows for a low-cost simple solution to create a clutter-free all-in-one desktop computing form factor that makes efficient use of space-constrained environments.

Easy to setup and use

The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips