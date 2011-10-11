2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AS351/98
Discontinued
How to solve issues with my Philips DockStudio app?
Can I answer a call while my phone is docked in Philips dock?
Can I stream music via Philips dock if my phone is not docked?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?
Can I charge Android phone on Philips docking speaker?
How to clean my Philips device?
How do I get the DockStudio App for my Philips station?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair