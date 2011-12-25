2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS351/98
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronization of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
Songbird is a simple, easy-to-use PC program and Android app. It lets you discover and play all your media, and sync it seamlessly with your PC. Its intuitive and powerful music management features let you discover new artists and music styles directly in the program through music and media stores, services and websites. Play your own library and media from the Internet and seamlessly sync all of it from your PC to your Android devices.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.