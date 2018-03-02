ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Momentum4K HDR display with Ambiglow

436M6VBRAB/00

Get in the moment

The Momentum display with HDR and immersive Ambiglow lighting brings you to experience a new level of entertainment immersion. HDR technology with an expansive UHD display gives impeccable picture quality to reveal fine details.

See all benefits

Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Enhanced audio with DTS Sound™

DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.

USB 3.0 Hub for convenient access and fast charging

Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.

MultiView 4K for 4 systems on one screen

Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use the Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for monitoring four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  2. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  6. 10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC