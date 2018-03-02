2 year warranty
436M6VBRAB/00
Get in the moment
The Momentum display with HDR and immersive Ambiglow lighting brings you to experience a new level of entertainment immersion. HDR technology with an expansive UHD display gives impeccable picture quality to reveal fine details.
Momentum
43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
DTS Sound is an audio processing solution designed to optimize the playback of music, movies, streaming and games on the PC regardless of form factors. DTS Sound enables an immersive virtual surround sound experience, complete with rich bass and dialog enhancement and maximized volume levels free of any clipping or distortion.
Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the latest global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Now you don't have to wait so long for devices to charge. New FastCharge enables quick charging to charge and go. USB 3.0 is also backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices.
Philips MultiView feature on this expansive 4K UHD display enables you to have up to four systems each shown in Full HD on one screen. You can use the Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for monitoring four systems on one screen for control rooms or security. Or for multiple devices like two notebooks side-by-side simultaneously, making collaboration more productive. Or Picture-in-Picture mode (PiP) watching a live football feed from your set-top box, while working on your PC.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
The monitor may look different from feature images.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC