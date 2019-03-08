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Discontinued

Gaming Monitor4K HDR display with Ambiglow

326M6VJRMB/00

Get in the moment

Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

DisplayHDR 600 for excellent visual highlights

DisplayHDR 600 for excellent visual highlights

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up-to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.