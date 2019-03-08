2 year warranty
Discontinued
326M6VJRMB/00
Get in the moment
Momentum 4K UHD display with Ambiglow presents a new level of immersion. Fast action looks flawless with Adaptive-sync and low input lag. DisplayHDR 600 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up-to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
The monitor may look different from feature images.