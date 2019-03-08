DisplayHDR 600 for excellent visual highlights

VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 600 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With the help of local dimming and high peak brightness up-to 600 nits, images come to life with notable highlights featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.