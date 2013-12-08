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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

284E5QSD/00

Vibrant images with MVA display

This big, attractive Philips display with slim bezel and MVA screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images.

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Vibrant images with MVA display

  • E Line

  • 28" (71.1 cm)

  • Full HD MVA display

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

VESA mount for convenience

Low power consumption saves energy bills

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.