2 year warranty
Discontinued
284E5QSD/00
Vibrant images with MVA display
This big, attractive Philips display with slim bezel and MVA screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images.
E Line
28" (71.1 cm)
Full HD MVA display
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.