2 year warranty
Discontinued
246E9QJAB/94
Stunning color, stylish design
The Philips E line monitor features stylish design with extraordinary picture performance. A narrow border Full HD display with Ultra Wide-Color brings you to real true-to-life visuals. Enjoy superior viewing in a stylish design.
E Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.