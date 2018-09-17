2 year warranty
Discontinued
245C7QJSB/94
Ultra Wide-Color in an ultra slim design
The Moda display with Ultra Wide-Color features superb visuals, in our thinnest design yet. Crafted with premium materials the thin display looks great on any desk. With an edge-to-edge Ultra Wide-Color display, images look bolder than ever
C Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Utilizing latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5mm. Combined with in-panel black matrix strip of around 9mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly allowing for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931