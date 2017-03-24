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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

243V5LHSB5/94

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartContrast, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.6" / 59.9 cm diag.)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse