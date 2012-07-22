2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.