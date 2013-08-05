2 year warranty
Discontinued
223V5LHSB/94
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.