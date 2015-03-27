2 year warranty
Discontinued
206V6QSB6/94
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
20 (Viewable 19.5" / 49.4 cm)
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.