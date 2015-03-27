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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

206V6QSB6/94

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (Viewable 19.5" / 49.4 cm)

AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Compact design saves space

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.