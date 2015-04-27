2 year warranty
Discontinued
203V5LHSB2/57
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.