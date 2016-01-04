ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Energy Label Europe E
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe E
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

BrillianceLED-backlit LCD monitor

19S4QAB/01

Essential features, efficient performance

The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity.

See all benefits

for maximum productivity

Essential features, efficient performance

  • S Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

  • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse