2 year warranty
Discontinued
193V5LSB23/94
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.