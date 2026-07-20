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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor
Discontinued
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150S8FB/00
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual - English
I have no picture on the display and the power LED lights up amber or yellow.
Why does the AUTO button on my monitor not work properly?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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