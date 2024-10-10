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How to clean my Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To find out how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush, and water tank of your Philips 2000/3000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below. You can find the model name of the stick and/or check the image below.
 

Models 2000/3000

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC2011/61, XC3031/61.

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