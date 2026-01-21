My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
If the filter replacement indication or light persists, on your Philips Air Purifier, 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier or 2in1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier, read in the following lines what you can do to solve the issue.
After replacing the filter, you need to reset filter lifetime manually. If it is not reset, the filter replacement indication will stay on. To solve this, please follow the filter lifetime reset steps in the User Manual specific to your model.
If the steps did not help, contact us for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models:AC2220/10, AC2889/90, AC3420/10. Click here to show more product numbers ›