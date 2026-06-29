My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle

2 year warranty
Make sure to assemble the Philips Avent breast pump correctly and the handle is wet when assembling the pump.
Find more tips and tricks on YouTube.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF332/31, SCF300/12, SCF300/13. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to prepare mother milk expressed with Philips Avent?
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?