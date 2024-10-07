2 year warranty
XD3010/61
Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our ExtraClean nozzle.
2000 W
Super Clean Air filter
3L
Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.
A powerful 2000 watt motor delivers strong suction power for thorough cleaning results.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.