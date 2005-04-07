2 year warranty
Discontinued
WAS700/05
Access your entire music collection in every room
Access your entire CD collection from the 40 GB hard disk on your wireless music center and listen in every room. You can listen to different music in every room. Now music can finally follow you wherever you are in your home
Super Sound Panel is an innovative, flat speaker panel that uses cutting-edge technology to provide high quality, full-range audio from a flat and compact speaker unit.
Be your own DJ at your home party and simultaneously broadcast your favorite dance music from the Wireless Music Center to all Wireless Music Stations installed in various parts of your home. Great for parties!
Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.
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