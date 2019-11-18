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Discontinued

PerformanceHi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphone

TAPH805BK/10

Control the silence

Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip

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Over-ear wireless active noise canceling headphone

Control the silence

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Flat-folding and compact-folding design. Easy storage

These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

Line-in cable port for wired listening

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

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  1. Actual results may vary