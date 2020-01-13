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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

DVD player

TAEP200/12

Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.

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Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

  • USB 2.0

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade Dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.