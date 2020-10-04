2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8805/10
Powerfully cinematic sound
Make more of movie night with this powerful soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The immersive 3D audio of Dolby Atmos puts you right in the middle of the scene. Play-Fi compatibility makes it easy to create a true surround-sound setup.
400W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 300W of rich sound to everything you watch, and every track you love. 3.1 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Easy Play-Fi compatibility will make this soundbar the star of your multi-room set-up. You can sync Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio, or even create a true surround-sound system—all via the Philips Sound app, or the Play-Fi app.