2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8405/10
The one with front-row sound
Heighten the sound of every movie, sports event, and playlist. This sleek soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos gives you better bass and clearer voices. Plus it’s easy to incorporate into a multi-room setup.
240W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just as if you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.
Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.