2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV9702/00
8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR
Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel support up to 192KHz in 24-bit resolution.
8K 60Hz
2 m
60 frames per second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.
Supports video resolution up to 8K (7680 x 4320) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
Quality material usage - 28 AWG pure copper wire to ensure the best connection with minimum data lost.