2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6113G/59
USB-C Hub expand to 3 Ports Mini HUB
USB-C 3.0 expand to 3-Ports :USB-C PD, HDMI USB-A.
3 outlets
HDMI
USB port
USB Type-C PD
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.