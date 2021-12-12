2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV6021/00
Premium USB-C to HDMI and VGA adaptor
Premium USB-C to HDMI (Female) and VGA adaptor. 0.15 rmeter cable length. VGA output supports 1920 x 1080P @ 60Hz full HD output. HDMI supports 4K*2K@30Hz ultra clear output.
HDMI
VGA
Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.
Supports video resolution up to 4K (3840 x 2160) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.