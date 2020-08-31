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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

USB Hub

SWV3814/59

USB 3.0 exetend out to 4 Ports

USB 3.0 exetend out to 4 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable

See all benefits

With individual switch

USB 3.0 exetend out to 4 Ports

  • USB 3.0

  • 4 USB charging ports

  • individual switch

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 187.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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