2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWA2302W/10
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio signals between components.
1,5 m
Optically pure light tube carries digital information to your components for uncompromised Hi-definition sound.
This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.
Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.