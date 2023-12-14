Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Audio & Video accessories
All series
Perfect replacement Universal remote control
Discontinued
Support
SRP2018/10
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Compatibilitylist
Localized commercial leaflet
All (1)
Where is the code list for my Philips universal remote control?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you