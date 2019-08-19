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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB Notebook speakers

SPA20/00

Great sound

We're great for music, voice and soundtrack! Just connect us to your notebook and we'll bring your music and sounds to life for a great listening experience. Handy cable management means you can have a tidy desk surface too!

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Great sound

  • USB powered

  • Audio-in

Rich bass

This Philips PC speaker provides good sound quality with a rich bass experience from a loudspeaker box system.

USB plug for power

USB plug for power

With plug-and-play convenience, the USB cable plugs directly into any USB port and your notebook automatically recognizes this as a removable USB mass storage device.

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

Technical Specifications

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