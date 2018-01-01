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Discontinued

Philips AventNatural elephant design gift set

SCD628/13

The most natural way to bottle feed

Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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Natural latch on

The most natural way to bottle feed

  • Natural

  • 9oz/260ml

  • Extra soft slow flow nipple

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011