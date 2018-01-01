2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD628/13
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Natural
9oz/260ml
Extra soft slow flow nipple
1m+
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011