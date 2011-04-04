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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

shaving heads

RQ12/50

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • UltraTrack

  • Replacement unit

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical Specifications

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