2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/50
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
UltraTrack
Replacement unit
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.