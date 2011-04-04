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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

shaving heads

RQ10/50

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • TripleTrack

  • Replacement unit

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Technical Specifications

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