2 year warranty
18956X2
3-in-1 solution
Enjoy 3 in 1 solution* for dashboard warnings and light issues of Philips LED bulbs with Philips CANbus adapters. Philips CANbus adapters ensure reliable and long-lasting performance of your LED bulbs in real drive conditions.
For [≈HIR2/HB3/4] LED retrofit
Prevent signal and light error
Easy installation
Waterproof design
Sometimes, when installing LED retrofit bulbs, the lower power consumption of the LED be interpreted by the cars safety system as a failure of the bulbs. This will display an error signal on the dashboard while the LED bulbs work perfectly. To avoid this inconvenience, we recommend using a Philips CANbus Adapter. The Philips CANbus Adapter for Philips LED HL [HB3/HB4] and HL [HIR2] bulbs connects to the cars built-in safety system to eliminate false error messages on the dashboard. Drivers can enjoy their Philips LED bulbs with peace of mind.
The lower power consumption of LED bulbs can sometimes create current variation problems resulting in downgrading the LED headlight bulbs performance. Featuring a smart 3-in-1 function, our Philips CANbus Adapter brings an additional capacitor function, avoiding flickering and light-dimming issues. Enjoy the best of your Philips LED retrofit bulbs with the latest Philips CANbus Adapters generation.
Every vehicle model is different; most dont require a Philips CANbus Adapter when retrofitting to LED lights! To know if a Philips CANbus Adapter is needed for your vehicle model, visit our Philips website and check our latest online compatibility list**.
Avoid false dashboard warnings, prevent from flickering and light dimming issues
We continually test our bulbs and accessories with more vehicle models and update our compatibility list on a regular basis. If your vehicle model is not listed, it has not been tested yet. Please contact our customer support.
Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
3-year warranty (2 years standard + 1 year extended). Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to register for an extended warranty