2 year warranty
LUM11258U92X2/10
11258U92X2
Master the light, defy the dark
Defy the dark with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the pinnacle of LED retrofit lighting performance. Enjoy the power of cutting-edge LED technology with up to 400%* increased brightness from one of the most compact bulbs on the market.
LED-HL [~H1]
Superior brightness
Broad fleet compatibility
High-end Style and Safety
Pack of: 2
The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range combines the power of LED technology with an ultra-compact housing to suit any lighting application. Enjoy a 30% smaller footprint than its predecessor, designed for effortless fitting even in the narrowest headlamps. Retrofitting is easy, offering passionate drivers and customizers hassle-free functionality.
Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. Thanks to our unique LED selection and meticulous product refinement, you enjoy unrivalled brightness that is way above the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. See road signs better with their unique optimal spectrum, and improve your view of the road ahead. Our bulbs empower you to navigate with confidence.
Drive safely and precisely with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200. Thanks to the precise positioning of the LED chips on our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 bulbs, you have light exactly where you need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature our innovative Philips SafeBeam technology, producing the best usable beam and glare-free pattern. This means optimal visibility while driving.
Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model & bulb type.
Non-ECE compliant, not for use on public roads. You are responsible for complying with legal requirements applicable in your country.
The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range is covered by a 2-year guarantee on purchase + 3 years' free extended warranty upon registration. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.