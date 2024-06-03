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  • Alternative Product Photo EMEA 11022X2 Philips Type V adapter ring
  • Alternative Product Photo EMEA 11022X2 Philips Type V adapter ring
  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photo EMEA 11022X2 Philips Type V adapter ring
  • Alternative Product Photo EMEA 11022X2 Philips Type V adapter ring

Accessories for LED upgradeType V adapter rings

LUM11022X2/10

11022X2

LUM11022X2

Precise fit and easy installation

To safely install LED headlight bulbs in your vehicle, you may require model-specific adapters. Philips adapter rings ensure that our Philips H7 LED bulbs are firmly fixed in the vehicles that need them.

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Smooth installation of HL [≈H7], H7-LED

Precise fit and easy installation

  • Type V adapter rings

  • Pack of: 2 adapter rings

  • For HL [≈H7], H7-LED

  • Applies to 12V motorcycles

Find the right adapter ring for your vehicle

Philips HL [H7], H7 LED* bulbs are suitable are suitable for most vehicle models, but some may require adapter rings to ensure safe installation. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade your motorcycle's headlights to LED, check our Philips compatibility lists**.

Easy to install

Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and guarantee a perfect fit and secure attachment of the H7 LED bulbs to the vehicles headlights. For more information on how to install our adapter rings, consult our user manual section on the Philips support page***.

Durable material for long-lasting performance

Philips LED adapter rings are made from durable materials and can withstand the physical and thermal stresses of automotive use. They've been tested under the toughest conditions so you can enjoy the unique performance of our Philips HL [H7], H7 LED* bulbs for years.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compatible with Philips HL [≈H7], H7-LED bulbs. It is your responsibility to ensure that the use of retrofit LED lamps complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. Available on philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check. Note the road approval of the Philips Ultinon Pro6000 series is only valid when installed with the original Philips accessories, where required. Further information at Philips.com/roadlegalLED

  3. Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details