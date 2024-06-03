2 year warranty
LUM11022X2/10
11022X2
LUM11022X2
Precise fit and easy installation
To safely install LED headlight bulbs in your vehicle, you may require model-specific adapters. Philips adapter rings ensure that our Philips H7 LED bulbs are firmly fixed in the vehicles that need them.
Type V adapter rings
Pack of: 2 adapter rings
For HL [≈H7], H7-LED
Applies to 12V motorcycles
Philips HL [H7], H7 LED* bulbs are suitable are suitable for most vehicle models, but some may require adapter rings to ensure safe installation. To find out if you need additional adapter rings to upgrade your motorcycle's headlights to LED, check our Philips compatibility lists**.
Philips LED adapter rings are easy to install and guarantee a perfect fit and secure attachment of the H7 LED bulbs to the vehicles headlights. For more information on how to install our adapter rings, consult our user manual section on the Philips support page***.
Philips LED adapter rings are made from durable materials and can withstand the physical and thermal stresses of automotive use. They've been tested under the toughest conditions so you can enjoy the unique performance of our Philips HL [H7], H7 LED* bulbs for years.
Compatible with Philips HL [≈H7], H7-LED bulbs. It is your responsibility to ensure that the use of retrofit LED lamps complies with applicable local legal requirements.
Available on philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check. Note the road approval of the Philips Ultinon Pro6000 series is only valid when installed with the original Philips accessories, where required. Further information at Philips.com/roadlegalLED
Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details