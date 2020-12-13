2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR20P2B/40
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
D
Power Alkaline
2 units
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.