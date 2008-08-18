ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD home theater system

HTS3548/98

Blast yourself away!

This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.

See all benefits

And enjoy HDMI 1080i

Blast yourself away!

HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

HDMI 1080i with high definition video upscaling

HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).

USB Direct plays photos and music from USB flash drives

Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in for music playback from Portable Media Players

MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips