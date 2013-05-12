ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB3570/40

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • HDMI ARC & USB

  • 1000W

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

Modern design to complement your home environment

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.

  2. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  3. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.