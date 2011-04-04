2 year warranty
Discontinued
HS85/60
Keep a close shave
Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results.
Nivea for Men
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.
The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.