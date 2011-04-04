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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

NIVEAshaving heads

HS85/60

Keep a close shave

Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Nivea for Men

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Flex Tracker system

Flex Tracker system

The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

Glide rings

Glide rings

The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

Technical Specifications

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