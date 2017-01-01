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Discontinued

Care Straight & CurlStraightener

HP8345/00

3x more caring straight & curl styles

The new Philips Straight & Curl gives you a straight, wavy and curly look while being gentler on your hair. Hair care with 3x more caring styling thanks to Ionic conditioning, Silky smooth ceramic plates and digital temperature control

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Straightener with Ionic care

3x more caring straight & curl styles

  • Curved ceramic plates

  • Even heat distribution 230 C

  • Ionic conditioning

230°C professional high heat for perfect results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

Curved plates to easily create waves and soft curls

Curved Silky Smooth ceramic plates make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the curved plates or simply create a flick at the tip of your hair.

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

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